Australia continues to support education in the country

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

AUSTRALIAN High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, His Excellency, Dr Lachlan Strahan says education in Solomon Islands is one of many sectors Australia is supporting for the development of the country.

Strahan said this as he delivered a hilux and 40 laptops plus accessories to APSD and Afutara vocational schools at APSD School in the suburb of Auki town yesterday.

He said as part of their support towards the education sector of Solomon Islands, they assist the national government to keep schools in the country open this year.

“Our education activity in Solomon Islands starts at the elementary level.

“We have for instances just provided grants to make sure every elementary school in Solomon Islands remain open this year,” Strahan said.

He said Australia came in to support because government budget doesn’t have enough funds to keep all the schools open.

“So Australia has stepped forth especially during this covid time to make sure that we provide funding for pikinini (children) can go to school.

“We also provide funding for secondary schools, for tertiary education and scholarship, and some Solomon Islanders went to Australia to study in our universities,” Strahan said.