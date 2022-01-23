Vaccination surge in Auki

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

THE Whole of last week has seen a surge in the number of people who had taken their jab at the Central Field Vaccination Centre in Auki.

From Monday to Friday, a total of 250 people received their jabs.

Chairman of the Emergency Operation Centre for Covid-19, Malaita and Director of Malaita provincial health, Dr Rex Maukera confirmed to Island Sun the increasing number of people receiving their jabs.

“Since Monday, the Central Vaccination Field in Auki continues to experience a surge in people going to get their vaccine,” he said.

Maukera said with this the provincial health team is looking at opening a new vaccination site for Auki to support the existing centre.

“We are now working on the site and will open as soon as this week. We have decided to have two sites in Auki so that people can easily access vaccination,” he said.

Dr Maukera said they have resources like vaccines and equipment available, and they will share amongst the centre to speed up vaccination.

According to the EOC chairman, the virus is in the country and everyone is encouraged to take up their vaccine to protect them, their families and everyone from the virus.

He said they are also liaising with the vaccination centres in substations across the province to help people get their vaccines.

Maukera said apart from Auki, vaccination is also going-on at the Atoifi hospital and a vaccination team is on the ground in East Fataleka.