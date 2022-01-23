Additional vaccination sites to be set up

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE health team is working to set up additional vaccination sites in Honiara to cater to the unvaccinated population in Honiara.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services office said in terms of the vaccination program it will resume tomorrow.

“This is to inform you all that the COVID-19 vaccination roll out in Honiara will resume on Monday 24th of January as our teams are working on setting up additional sites. We will inform you of these sites soon,” the Ministry health office said.

It further stressed that those who tested positive with COVID-19, they will be informed with relevant information pertaining to COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Anyone feeling sick, consult our medical team at your nearest clinic for treatment first before getting your vaccination dose. Those with severe flu-like illness or COVID-19 symptoms of coughing, runny nose, fever, shortness of breath stay where you are and call our National Health Emergency Operations Center on phone 115 or 25256”.

It also spelled out that those with mild flu-like symptoms that does not really bother you or affect your normal daily routine must self-isolate at home so they do not pass it on to others in their family.