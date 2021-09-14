Vaccination stopped at central field hospital

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Vaccination will no longer take place at the central field hospital (CFH).

This exercise ceased last week to allow the field hospital to resume its purpose as an isolation centre.

This was revealed by Ministry of Health and Medical Service office statement yesterday.

“All vaccination activates at the field hospital ceased as of last week with work soon to commence to return the hospital to an isolation ward.

“This will involve finalization of the work plan and workflow within the CFH including the systems and standard operating procedures, to be followed by the patients and health workers who will man the hospital,” the statement said.

This is to safeguard all slightest possibility of patients transmitting the virus to health workers is addressed.

Following the closure of the CFH, public are advised to receive their COVID-19 vaccination at the three sites in Honiara, the Children’s Park at Rove, space below Holy Cross opposite the ministry of infrastructure development and the Kukum field below Mbua Valley School.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services will inform accordingly as fixed vaccination sites in Honiara move.