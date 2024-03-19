Ulawa-Ugi candidate Titiulu to launch constituency campaign Thursday

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Candidate contesting the Ulawa-Ugi constituency George Titiulu is set to launch his campaign this week on Thursday at Aroha village, Ulawa Island.

CARE coalition leader Matthew Wale is expected to be part of the Mr Titiulu’s campaign launch.

He said his team on the ground have put their efforts together to prepare for this launching event.

“It is anticipated that most people residing in Ulawa Island will be part of the event.”

Titiulu said there are plans to move people to the launching venue to allow them to be part of the campaign introduction.

“Preparation on the ground have been in place and organised.

“We expect to have representatives from chiefs, coordinator representative, women representative, key message from the candidate which is myself and CARE coalition leader Matthew Wale will engage in questions and answers session of the launching programme.

“I think this will be the first time having a political party leader on the ground witnessing the launching event,” he said.

Titiulu said in general this event will involve a ‘normal kind’ of launching programme.