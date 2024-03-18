Former POB officer to take plea next week

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case against a former Pan Oceanic Bank (POB) employee has adjourned for today.

This is to allow her time to prepare for her plea to the amended charge filed by prosecution along with the sentencing and mitigation submissions.

Yan Shuyee Eli was charged with 13 counts of larceny and embezzlement by clerk or servant, 12 counts of conversion and three counts of forgery.

She was charged with the following offence between June 28, 2021 and August 26, 2022, when she worked as one of the bank officers for POB.

The prosecution alleged Ms Yan stole a large amount of money between June 28, 2021 and August 26, 2022 from Saibuloa Landowners Association’s account by transferring through interest banking to the accounts of other POB customers or users.

Allegations said those customers would then withdraw money from their account and give the money to Yan.

The total amount of money she allegedly transferred was $325,500.

Allegation add, she received a total of $272,000 after giving commissions to the customers who withdrew money for her.

The prosecution also alleged she forged a document namely Application to Release Dormant Account Status of the Dangi Tughu account that contains the forged signatures of the three signatories of the Dangi Tughu account.

She was also accused of forging a letter titled Authorization to Transferring of Funds from Dangi Tughu account to Saibuloa Landowners Association account that contains forged signatories of Dangi Tughu account.

She was further accused of forging a POB withdrawal slip with the sum, of $25,000 under the Dangi Tughu account that contains forged signatures of the two signatories of the Dangi Tughu account.

Office of Public Prosecution appears for Crown and PSO appears for the accused.