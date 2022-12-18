Tulagi Well murder case committed to High Court

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

The case of a 56-year-old man alleged of killing another man on September 26, 2022 in Tulagi has been committed to the High Court for trial.

Dickson Sina is charged with one count of murder in relation to the gruesome killing at Smoking Area in Tulagi on September 26.

He entered a not guilty plea and a short form preliminary Inquiry was conducted on his case.

Allegations said the deceased was found inside a water well located a few metres away from the main road used by trucks and people who live in that area. Few houses are located near the well. Residents near the Tulagi wharf use the well for bathing and washing.

On Tuesday, September 27, RSIPF Forensic officers and Tulagi police with the support of Tulagi medical team conducted a thorough examination and search in and around the crime scene.

The deceased’s body was transported to Honiara and a post mortem conducted to form part of police investigation.

Police said initial reports they received was that the deceased left his home for market on Saturday morning and did not return.

Monday the following week his body was discovered inside the well.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears for the crown.