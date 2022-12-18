Guadalcanal to hand over schools to Catholics

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Guadalcanal Province is in the process of handing over its Senior Secondary schools to the Catholic Church.

Premier Francis Sade revealed this in his speech at the Marara Community High School annual graduation and prize giving on December 15.

Sade said they have already approved Ruavatu Provincial Secondary School as part of its achievements in the education sector.

Sade said four other schools will also be handed over to the mission.

The schools are Tanagai, Visale, Tangarare and Wanderer Bay.

“In terms of education I would like to highlight some of the achievements. In the education sector work has been in progress to strengthen the partnership between Guadalcanal Province and the national government, church authorities.

“I would like to announce that we have already approved the handover of Ruavatu Provincial Secondary School to Catholic Arch-Diocese.

“That has been approved and we are looking forward to handover Tanagai, Visale, Tangarare and Wanderer Bay.

“But by doing that it does not mean that we want to get rid of the responsibility. We see the importance of education and building a strong community.

“I informed the Archbishop in our discussion that our intention to do this is, we do not want to educate people only but we want young people with moral values and ethics,” Premier Sade said.