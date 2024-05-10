Trial in October for 4 men accused of attacking man at HCC depot area

BY ROMIAN FAKA

Trial into the case against four men accused of attacking and injuring a man at the Town Council depot area last year has been set for October 7-18.



Yesterday both prosecution and defence agreed with the court on the tentative trial date which was set in the last mention.

Defence confirmed to court that she was the allocated lawyer for accused Daniel Rofeta and Daniel Fugui for the trial.

Court then suspended the matter for June 6 for first interim-mention.



All the suspects are excused from attending the court sessions until the final interim mention on October 3.

Prosecution charged Luise Meke, Daniel Rofeta, Warren Basil and Daniel Fugui jointly for one count of grievous bodily harm.

All the four accused have pleaded not guilty to the charge.



It was alleged around 1 and 2am in the morning of August 16, 2023 at the Town Council Depot area, the complainant was waiting at the front gate of the Holy Cross transit in front of his girlfriend’s residence.



It was alleged the complainant honked for the security guard to open the gate for him and while waiting saw the four accused running towards him from the opposite side of the road.



The victim got suspicious that this group might harm him and he quickly drove away to escape from them.

After 30 minutes the complainant returned to the same location and while waiting for the security to open the gate, smoked a cigarette.



All of the sudden the group attacked the complainant from behind.



They used a hard object to strike the complainant’s right hand, causing him to fall onto the road unconsciously.



Luckily, one of the security officers at the Honiara City Council (HCC) workshop witnessed the attack and intervened and prevented the boys from further harming the complainant.



Later the complainant was assisted to his girlfriend’s residence.



That same night the complainant was not feeling well and went to the National Referral Hospital.



He was informed that the right side of his skull was cracked and there was internal bleeding.



The injuries sustained by the complainant were severe, he was referred to Gold Coast University Hospital in Queensland, Australia for further medical attention.



Vernon Taupongi acts for the crown and Delilah Kukura represent Luise Meke, Daniel Onorio represent Warren Basil, Jennifer Happilyn represent Daniel Fugui and Daniel Rofeta.