Trial for ‘conspiracy to commit terrorism act’ case commences next week

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Trial into the matter of two people accused of conspiracy to commit arson last year at Hammock Beach will commence tomorrow.

John Damusi and Moses Su’u are jointly charged with one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

Mr Damusi was present in court on Wednesday this week however a defence counsel present in court told court that Mr Su’u had passed away, although this is yet to be confirmed by Su’u’s lawyer, Lazarus Waroka.

On Wednesday this week the final-interim mention was heard in court where defence counsel Delilah Kukura informed court she will be acting for Damusi.

She told court that Damusi will be challenging the record of interview based on unfairness.

Kukura also told court that she would be travelling to her home province on April 11 for the coming elections.

Court adjourned to Monday next week for the Voir Dire trial to commence.

Police alleged that Damusi and Su’u participated in a scheme aimed at causing harm to various government national projects and critical infrastructure within Honiara.

The allegation came about this year

Allegations said between March 17 and to May 6, 2023, at Hammock Beach, North West Guadalcanal the principal accused Damusi and his co-accused Su’u conspired with others to commit arson.

The matter was reported to the police and both accused were arrested and dealt with accordingly.

Mary-Anne Zurenuoc acts for state and Lazurus Waroka of PSO act for Moses Su’u and Delilah Kukura of PSO act for John Damusi.