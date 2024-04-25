Grievous harm case moved for tomorrow

BY ROMINAH FAKA

THE case into the grievous bodily harm charge against accused Zane Taisia Gegeu has moved for tomorrow, April 26, for the setting of a new trial date.

Magistrate Pauline Smith Taroimae who presided yesterday told court, Chief Magistrate Emma Garo’s instructions was for the matter to be adjourned for Friday for mention.

Bail for Brendon Kakai was extended and remand for Taisia was extended.

Meanwhile the accused is also facing an ongoing murder and driving without licence charge which he plead not guilty to the charges and the case was committed to the High Court for the accused to stand trial on the later date.

However, for this grievous charge the Prosecution alleged that Mr. Gegeu on the early morning January 1 this year, Gegeu together with his co-accused Brendon Kakai without a lawful excuse assault the complainant at Pacific Crown Hotel who at the time arguing with the accused Gegeu sister.

It was further alleged that Gegeu took a bottle of Solbrew and hit the complainant head which caused blood and injury to the complainant forehead.

The complainant later went and report the matter to the police the next day.

John Wesley Zoze from Public Prosecution Office act for the Crown and Lazurus Waroka of PSO act for Zane Taisia Gegeu.