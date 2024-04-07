PWDSI and CANDO complete 2-day training

BY MORRIS NAFU

The People With Disabilities Solomon Islands (PWDSI) and the Church Agencies Network Disaster Operations (CANDO) have successfully concluded a two-day training workshop enhancing knowledge of disability access inclusion by using the disability access audit toolkit.

The Accessibility Training Program aims to empower participants with practical skills and knowledge to contribute actively to the project’s objectives as it aims to advocate for and educate on the standards of disability access in all church building facilities and evacuation centres.

The church agencies network disaster operations comprised of all Solomon Islands Church Association (SICA) members, including the Anglican Church of Melanesia (ACOM), South Sea Evangelical Church (SSEC), ADRA for the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA), Roman Catholic Church, and United Church of Solomon Islands.

The training was facilitated by Mrs. Ilicapeci Marau and Ruth Senikula, the two facilitators from the Pacific Disability Forum (PDF), in collaboration with the People With Disability Solomon Islands (PWDSI) Mr. Watson Mali.

Program and Aid Office Desk Officer of the Anglican Church of Melanesia (ACoM), Lional Dau, expresses that the Access Audit Training has been conceived to ensure a target focus on fostering inclusivity and accessibility within the disaster management framework.

Facilitator Ruth further expressed that access audit training is a pivotal component of building disaster resilience for people with disabilities in the Pacific Project.

The training workshop focuses on practical skills development, such as conducting access audits and composing comprehensive reports, and equips participants with the necessary tools to assess and improve accessibility within church buildings and evacuation centres.

Moreover, the emphasis on collaborative discussions and knowledge sharing fosters a unified approach to accessibility assessments, ensuring a more holistic understanding and implementation of best practices.

The training was concluded with a practical field trip to CANDO project sites in Kolina 1 and Kolina 2, which provides participants with real-world exposure to accessibility challenges and solutions, reinforcing the importance of retrofitting church facilities to accommodate individuals with disabilities during emergencies and disasters.

Overall, this initiative serves as a significant step towards building disaster resilience for people with disabilities in the Pacific region and underscores the importance of community-driven efforts to promote inclusivity and accessibility across all sectors.