Warrant of arrest issued for female co-accused in illegal drug case

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Court has issued a warrant of arrest for an accused in a case involving attempt to smuggle illegal drugs out of the country.

Beatrice Umea did not turn up in court yesterday, and prosecution applied for the warrant, saying that Ms Umea had known about the court date.

Umea and her co-accused, Etekia Kauai, are facing charges of attempting to smuggle illegal drugs out of the country.

Prosecution informed court yesterday that Mr Kauai was in court, and that he had come after he received summons.

Kauai also told court that he already has a legal representative.

Court suspended the case to April 12 for plea and warrant of arrest to be executed on Umea.

Bail for Kauai was extended.

The two are charged in relation to an allegation on June 19, 2019 at the Henderson International Airport.

Prosecution alleged Kauai packed eight packets of marijuana inside a speaker in 20cm by 20cm plastic bags. This was taken to the airport, where Umea was on check-in duty for Solomon Airlines.

It was further alleged that Kauai took the package to Umea and she accepted the package as unaccompanied luggage, but tagged the package to a passenger whom she had already checked in.

When the package went through screening, suspicion arose and the speaker was unscrewed and the packets of marijuana were found.

Police then arrested Umea and Kauai and charged them jointly for one count of attempting to export a dangerous drug under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Public Prosecutor Steward Tonowane is appears for the Crown and Mr. Hite for the accused Kauai