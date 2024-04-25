Former POB officer’s case moved for next week

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Final sentencing submissions into the case against a former Pan Oceanic Bank (POB) teller has been adjourned for May 1.

This is for prosecution and defence to finalise their positions with regards to the amount the accused had received from fraud activities she had engaged in.

Shuyee Eli Yan pleaded guilty in a previous hearing to 16 counts in total, four forgery charges and 12 larceny by servant charges.

Yesterday prosecution informed court that the total amount calculated, discussed and agreed on between both counsels is $350,500.

Court asked prosecution why the amount totalled up to $350,500 when it should be $325,500 as stipulated in the court charge sheet.

Prosecution said the amount added up to $350,500 due to the accused’s act of forgery which led to the larceny where she stole an additional amount of $25,000.

Court told prosecution that forgery element is quite different from larceny elements therefore, court instructed the crown to make an application in regards to the forgery charge by adding larceny charge to it.

Shuyee Eli Yan was charged with the following offense between 28 June 2021 and 26 August 2022, when she worked as one of the Bank Officers for the Pan Oceanic Bank (POB).

The prosecution alleged defendant stole a large amount of money between 28 June 2021 and 26 August 2022 from Saibuloa Landowners Association’s account by transferring through interest banking to the account of other POB customers or users.

The allegations state that those customers would then withdraw the money from their account and give the money to the accused Yan.

The prosecution further alleged she received a total of $350,500 after giving commissions to the customers that she used to transfer money to their account and they will withdraw the money for her (accused).

The prosecution also alleged Yan forged a document namely Application to Release Dormant Account Status of the Dangi Tughu account that contains the forged signatures of the three signatories of the Dangi Tughu account.

Yan also accused of forging a letter titled Authorization to Transferring of Funds from Dangi Tughu account to Saibuloa Landowners Association account that contains forged signatories of Dangi Tughu account.

She was further accused of forging a POB withdrawal slip with the sum, of $ 25,000 under the Dangi Tughu account that contains forged signatures of the two signatories of the Dangi Tughu account.

Vernon Taupongi of Office of Public Prosecution appears for Crown and Delilah Kukura of Public Solicitor Office appears for the accused.