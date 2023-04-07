Trial date on Peochakuri killing set for April 24

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Defendant David Tingi will have his case set for trial from April 24 – 28 before High Court judge Justice Ronald Bei Talasasa.

Justice Talasasa said the trial is fixed for April 24 and will not be moved to another date.

Mr Tingi is charged with one count of murder in relation to an incident at Peochakuri village in South Guadalcanal on May 6, 2022.

The allegation said that the defendant and the deceased had an argument prior to the incident. The defendant allegedly struck a hammer on the victim’s head and continue to punch the victim whilst the victim is on the ground.

Due to the alleged attack the victim sustained serious injuries; the victim then was transported to the National Referral Hospital for medical treatment unfortunately the victim later died several days after.

Police alleged that the cause of the incident started with an argument in which the deceased was alleged to have attempt to rape his own daughter on several occasion prior to the murder incident.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears for the crown.