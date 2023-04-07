PCYC kicks off annual Easter fishing competition

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Point Cruz Yacht Club (PCYC) has kicked off its annual Easter fishing competition with exciting prizes up for grabs.

The competition is an annual tradition organised by PCYC to celebrate Easter and Christmas festivities held twice in a year in April and December.

The event is aimed at gathering fishing enthusiasts and passionate fishermen to compete in two days fishing outings to win prizes.

Speaking to the Island Sun yesterday a spokeswoman for the competition, Grace Aihunu said the competition was launched yesterday.

She said following the launch some competitors have already deployed for their two days fishing voyages with more competitor expected to deploy today.

She said competitors are expected to return on Sunday, April 9, 2023 before 3pm at the Point Cruz Yacht Club in time for the official prize giving ceremony where their catches will be weighed and judged.

Aihunu said winners be judged by a panel of judges according to various categories and will be presented with prizes.

Details of the prizes and categories are yet to be known however, it was anticipated that the event will be an exciting and fun adventure.