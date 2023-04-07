SINU graduation date postponed

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY NED GAGAHE

Solomon Islands National University (SINU) graduation ceremony scheduled to take place on April 20 has been postponed to Thursday, April 27.

SINU announced this yesterday in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

SINU said only the date is change but the time 9am and venue at the Friendship Hall will remain the same.

SINU said that the final list of graduates will be released next week once it is finalized and ready.

“The Solomon Islands National University wishes to inform all SINU 2023 Graduands, families and the general public that the graduation ceremony scheduled for April 20th, 2023 is being postponed to April 27th 2023.

“The ceremony will commence at 9:00 am at the Friendship Hall.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.

“We are committed to making the rescheduled ceremony a memorable event for you and your families. We will be releasing the final list of 2023 graduates next week, so please stay tuned for updates.” SINU said.