Trial date on Lusibaea’s case set for July 2022

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE court yesterday set the trial date for the case of Jimmy Junior Lusibaea for July 24, 2022.

The trial will be conducted for two weeks before High Court Judge Justice Maelyn Bird.

Lusibaea is faced with three counts, one count of murder and two counts of traffic offences in relation to an incident occurred on December 6, 2020.

Prosecution revealed during the Pre-trial Conference yesterday about 13 witnesses will be called during the trial.

Prosecution said eight of the 13 witnesses will be made available for the defence to cross-examined them.

This is the incident that was alleged to have occurred on December 6, 2020, at the Henderson area East Honiara around early hours.

Prosecution said a fast-moving vehicle hit the deceased in front of the Island Night Club in the Henderson area during an argument and rock throwing between two parties.

And at that time the accused was the one who drove that double cabin Hilux at a high speed to and fro in front of the Club area and allegedly hit the deceased.

It is also alleged that other properties including the Island Night Club building and a vehicle were also damaged

The deceased after being hit was transported to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) in Honiara by his relatives and but died shortly afterwards.

Prosecution also said following the incident, a reconciliation was made between the two parties, and compensation paid to the deceased’s family.

Public Prosecutor Margaret Suifaasia appears for the crown while Public Solicitor George Gray represents the accused in court.