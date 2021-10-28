Murder accused to seek bail

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A MAN accused of causing the death of another man during a fight at Foxwood, east of Honiara last year, will apply for bail in the High Court.

Garnet Babaua is facing murder.

Since the incident in July last year, he has been remanded.

Babaua was alleged to have assaulted the deceased on his back and kicked him on his belly during the commission of the offence.

Prosecution said the accused was angry because the deceased allegedly waved to his wife when the wife stood at a store in their area.

It is alleged that the accused approached the deceased and used his left leg to kick the deceased on his back and after that the deceased went and lie down on the road but the accused still followed him and kicked him on his belly.

There some people took the deceased and washed his body and later on they rushed him to the hospital but later died in the afternoon of that day.