One Link missing $300k case mentioned in court yesterday

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Trial for the case against the Police Officer accused of stealing $300,000 kept as exhibit at the Police storage facilities at Rove in Honiara in 2020 is set for August 19-30 this year.

At yesterday’s mention the court set a new trial date as the previous trial date was vacated during the previous hearing.

The trial date was proposed for August this year however, the prosecutor in carriage of the file Olivia Ratu Manu is yet to confirm her availability on the proposed date on the interim-mentions date set by the court yesterday.

Court suspended the matter to June 5 this year for interim-mention, prosecutor in carriage of the file to confirm to the court her availability on August 19-30.

Mr. Makasi Dolaiano is facing one count of stealing as a clerk and he denied the charged by pleading not guilty to it.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant stole $336,891.20 that was kept as an exhibit for a trial in the Honiara Magistrate Court in October 2020.

It was further alleged that the defendant was said to be one of the officers manning the exhibit storage facility at the time when the $300,000 went missing in October 2020.

The $300,000 belonged to One Link Pacifica customers.

Police recovered the monies after they arrested the manager of the money investment scheme in April 2020.

The 300k was initially kept at the exhibit storage facility at the Central Police Station and then transferred to the exhibit storage facility at the Rove Police Headquarters where it went missing.

George Gray of Public Solicitor’s Office represents Dolaiano and Office of Director of Public Prosecution act for the Crown.