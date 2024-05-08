Trial against 4 men accused of attacking man to be confirmed tomorrow

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case against four men accused of attacking a man has been tentatively set for October 7-18.

This tentative date will be confirmed tomorrow in court.

Luise Meke, Daniel Rofeta, Warren Basil and Daniel Fugui are jointly charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

The matter was heard in court yesterday where prosecution held a verbal pre-trial conference.

Prosecution told court it will be calling 11 witnesses, with their statements to be tendered to the court as exhibits.

Defence said its four witnesses will be the four accused persons.

Defence counsel Vicent Nomae who represents accused Mr Rofeta informed court he would reallocate the file to another counsel for the trial.

Nomae also informed court to cancel the warrant of arrest issued for his client in the previous hearing.

Court adjourned for tomorrow Thursday, May 9, for counsels to confirm to the court their position regarding the tentative trial date set yesterday in court.

All the four suspects pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It was alleged around 1 and 2am in the morning of August 16, 2023 at the Town Council Depot area, the complainant was waiting at the front gate of the Holy Cross transit in front of his girlfriend’s residence.

It was alleged the complainant honked for the security guard to open the gate for him and while waiting saw the four accused running towards him from the opposite side of the road.

The victim got suspicious that this group might harm him and he quickly drove away to escape from them.

After 30 minutes the complainant returned to the same location and while waiting for the security to open the gate, smoked a cigarette.

All of the sudden the group attacked the complainant from behind.

They used a hard object to strike the complainant’s right hand, causing him to fall onto the road unconsciously.

Luckily, one of the security officers at the Honiara City Council (HCC) workshop witnessed the attack and intervened and prevented the boys from further harming the complainant.

Later the complainant was assisted to his girlfriend’s residence.

That same night the complainant was not feeling well and went to the National Referral Hospital.

He was informed that the right side of his skull was cracked and there was internal bleeding.

The injuries sustained by the complainant was severe, he was referred to Gold Coast University Hospital in Queensland, Australia for further medical attention.

Vernon Taupongi acts for the crown and Delilah Kukura represent Luise Meke, Daniel Onorio represent Warren Basil, Jennifer Happilyn represent Daniel Fugui and Vincent Nomae for Daniel Rofeta.