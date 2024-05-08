Malaita MPAs sworn in

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MPA elect for Malaita provincial assembly have been sworn in at the provincial chamber in Auki.

The swearing-in ceremony yesterday was facilitated by the office of the clerk to the Malaita provincial assembly and the office of the provincial legal advisor.

Provincial clerk Wilson Anii told MPAs during the ceremony that the requirement is significant for their recognition as elected MPAs of Malaita provincial assembly.

Adding that it is for them to officially serve the people they represent and people of Malaita province even Solomon Islands.

He also said that only by taking the oath will they be eligible to take part in any proceedings such as election and assembly meeting at the chamber.

31 out of 33 elected MPAs of Malaita provincial assembly had sworn-in yesterday, while other two MPAs; MPA for ward 28 and ward 33 are yet to take their oath.

Also yesterday, the clerk announced nomination of candidates for the provincial speaker. Nomination will close at 4pm on Thursday, ahead of election on Friday.

He called on interested candidates with the support of MPAs to collect nomination papers at his office and complete the process required by 4pm Thursday.

The clerk said this is so that his office can prepare required paper works ahead of the speaker’s election the next day.

He thanked the newly elected members of Malaita provincial assembly and look forward to work together with them in the next four years.

He said his office and the office of the speaker will always accord them respect, as they will be hosting them assembly meetings to deliberate on businesses of the province.