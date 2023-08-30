Trial against 2 cops adjourned

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Trial against two police officers has adjourned.

The presiding magistrate moved the matter to allow court to complete another part-heard trial this week.

Case against officers, Lawrence Moli and John Tautai, was thus adjourned for September 11 with Prosecution to call its last two witnesses for that date.

Bail was extended for Mr Moli and Mr Tautai.

Prosecution told court that Moli and Tautai are charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The two men allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old boy at the Central Police Station, Watch House on Christmas eve of 2020.

The complainant had been brought to the police station by his father, who was a police officer himself, because the complainant was drunk and caused nuisance.

Public Prosecution appears for the Crown and Public Solicitor Officer appears for the defence.