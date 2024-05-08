Election for Premier of Isabel set for May 16

BY NED GAGAHE

In accordance with a circular from the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS), the election for Premier of Isabel Province has been confirmed to take place on May 16, 2024, at 9:00am.

Assistant Clerk Ford Alpheus, in a public notice yesterday, outlined the important dates leading up to the election.

The newly elected Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) were sworn in on May 6, 2024, setting the stage for the much-anticipated election of the new premier.

According to Standing Order (SO) 42, nominations for the Premier will open on May 14, 2024.

The election itself, as per SO, 41, is scheduled for May 16, 2024, at 9am.

Prior to the Premier election, the election for Speaker on SO,19 will be held on May 13, 2024.

Nominations for the Speaker, as per SO, 10, are set to open on May 8, 2024.

Furthermore, the Deputy Speaker’s nomination and election, following SO 26, will also take place on May 16, 2024, at 1:30pm.

Additionally, the appointment of the Provincial Public Accounts Committee (PPAC), as outlined in SO 201, will occur on May 16, 2024, at 3pm.

This paper understands that two rival camps have already vying to form the next government that will govern the affairs of the province for the next four years.

Caretaker Premier Rhoda Sikalabu when contacted yesterday declined to comment when asked if she will be vying for the Premier position again.

She said the decision for a candidate to be nominated to run for the Premier’s position is a collective decision which her fellow MPs would made collectively.

She said this decision will be made known to the public after the election of the Provincial speaker on May 13.

As of last week, Rhoda’s camp which comprises mostly of former executives are camped at Diocese of Isabel (DOI) Resthouse.

On the other hand, the other camp led by MPA for Buala ward Allan Diamana claimed they already have the numbers to form the next government.

With the backing from nine MPAs, consisting of seven newcomers and two former members, Allan emerged as front runner for the premier’s post.

However, Allan’s candidacy will be confirmed when nomination open on May 14.

As the province awaits further developments, all eyes are now fixed on Buala, where the province’s 16 MPAs will elect the premier of Province on Thursday, May 16 at 9am.