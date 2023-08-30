Warrant out for man accused of domestic violence

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

A warrant of arrest has been issued on a man accused of domestic violence.

The warrant was issued after the man failed to turn up in court for his hearing yesterday.

This is the case against Selwyn Ramoni.

Court adjourned for September 4 for the defendant to plead to the charges against him.

Police alleged on June 18, 2023 about 8pm in the evening the complainant arrived back home after work and defendant got angry at her for arriving back late.

Mr Ramoni allegedly grabbed an axe and a bush knife and threatened to kill the complainant but someone came and took the axe and knife away from him.

Allegations said he then punched the complainant’s head, and grabbed at her hair causing pain.

The defendant then took the complainant’s bag and removed $300 cash.

Police Prosecution appears for the Crown, Public Solicitor Office appear for the Defence.