Tran launches campaign trail, attracts huge crowd

BY NED GAGAHE

Former MP for West Honiara Namson Tran has officially kicked off his campaign trail yesterday at White River Community High School field.

His campaign has attracted thousands of his supporters and residents within the West Honiara Constituency gathered to witness and listen to speakers including Tran delivered his campaign key messages.

Tran launched his campaign under the banner of Our Party. His campaign theme, ‘Improving & Empowering You, Your Family, Our Community for a Better Future’ was attended by Caretaker DPM Manasseh Maelanga and hosts of his campaign team who spoke on various topics and sectors including church, education, students and youths, women, business, governance and people with special needs.

Speaking during the launching, Mr. Tran thanked his supporters for past 12 years for the trust, patience and faith bestowed upon him and his constituency team and as the leader representing the West Honiara Constituency in delivering much needed services to the people of West Honiara Constituency for the past three terms.

Mr. Tran also used the opportunity to highlight to the constituents the achievements of the past four years as a member representing the constituency.

He said the past four years has been a hard work, commitment and achievement and of course very tough challenges.

He said despite these challenges, it is with deep understanding, collaboration and loyalty from the supporters, that West Honiara Constituency has continued to deliver and provide much needed services to the people.

He adds, that moving forward together as a constituency under his leadership he is willing to serve the good people of West Honiara Constituency.