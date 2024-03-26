Malaitans thanked SIG/PRC

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

THE People of Malaita acknowledged the Solomon Islands government and People’s Republic of China (PRC) for the tar-sealing project for Auki township in Malaita province.

Mr Henry Tuhu made the above statement following the signing agreement on this infrastructure project in Honiara on Friday.

He said at the moment there is a road improvement going on in Auki town in preparation for this significant and economic impetus project.

“The project once completed will improve transport services, support delivery of goods and services and enhance other socioeconomic activities in Auki.

“The project will help improve the livelihood of people living in and around Auki in terms of small business activities they engage on in Auki.

“We look forward to support and work together with partners to this landmark project so that it materializes and benefit the people of Malaita,” Tuhu said.

Speaking during OUR party’s launching trail in Auki last week, caretaker Prime Minister said progress witnessed on the project reflected partnership between MPG, SIG and PRC.

He said this happened after the outgoing executive government of Malaita had reconnected the disconnect between Malaita provincial government and national government.

Sogavare said the tar-seal project is the fruit of the partnership and PRC will be funding the project.

He said that discussions are also going on with other donor partners to fix other roads in Malaita province include the current dormant South Road.

Sogavare said the improvement of these roads are important to flourish economic activities and delivery of goods and services in the province.

He said that his office is committed and will ensure these projects are happen for the benefit of the people of Malaita and Solomon Islands.