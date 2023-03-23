TRAFFIC EXPECTED

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

…Green Games launches

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

INTERRUPTION of traffic flow is expected this morning due to a parade that will be held to mark the start of the Safe and Green Games strategy commencing today until Sunday 5th.

This was confirmed by Everlyn Thugea Assistant Commissioner National operation under Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in a Police press conference yesterday.

“You will expect interruption or disturbance today because of the parade and also road closer especially at China Town for sometimes while the parade is progressing during the early hours.

“However, traffic police officers and uniform officers will be there to manage the flow of the traffic.

“I call on public to please be patients with us especially on the traffic interruption. This is our activity let us all support what the event is aimed at,” Thugea said.

She said the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF)will deploy a good number of officers to assist in managing the traffic flow on the floats during parade and crowd control on all venues. RSIPF will also assist the traffic flow in different identified locations where the parades will commence.

“We are anticipating around two thousand people representing the government ministries, churches Civil Society Organisations, private sectors, NGOs , SOEs and schools will participate in this match. It is quite a huge number of people who will turn out on this event today,” Thugea said.

Additionally, Thugea says there will be three floats from different locations going towards Lawson Tama.

“For West Honiara their main float will starts at SIM to Lawson Tama, Central Honiara from HCC going through China town to Lawson Tama and East Honiara Parade will begins at SINU to Lawson Tama,” she said.

“I call on citizens to support the green games programs so that event will run smoothly and everyone will enjoy our clean environment once the campaign clean-up is done in a proper manner.

“Safety is a shared responsibility for all of us both the general public and the police,” Thugea adds.

Launching of the Safe Green Games initiative meanwhile will kick off at 8am and is expected to finish with entertainments after 11:30am today at the Lawson Tama Stadium.