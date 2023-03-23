Tourism Industry Urged to work with Government, GPC and NHA for PG2023

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS PODOKOLO

THE tourism industry of Solomon Islands is urged to work collaboratively with the national government, the Games Organising Committee (GOC) and the National Hosting Authority (NHA) to assisting to the upcoming South Pacific Games 2023 event.

Hosting Authority (NHA) to assisting to the upcoming South Pacific Games 2023 event.

This call was made by the Minister for Culture and Tourism Bartholomew Parapolo during the event of the “Tourism in Focus” 2023.

This is going to be a very important and busy year for the country as we prepare to host the South Pacific Games. I urge and call upon the industry to work with the government, the GOC and NHA in whatever capacity and role so that we deliver one of the best sporting events in the region,” he said.

Prime Minister adds the tourism industry must enhance itself within the ambits of culture, arts and heritage.

“As such, I fully acknowledge the ongoing preparations by the industry in readiness towards receiving the largest group of the Pacific friends braced to visit shores for the Pacific Games in 9- month time. We will all ensure a successful game is hosted and iumi tugeda bae welcome and host our friends,” Sogavare said.