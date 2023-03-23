800 per month for seasonal work processing: MFAET

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affair and External Trade (MFAET) Mr Collin Beck says due to the massive work of processing well over 15,000 applications, MFAET can only do 800 applicants on monthly basis for the Work Ready Pool.

Beck said based on estimations it will take up to 19 months to process the massive task of processing the applicants who have applied during the recent two-week window opportunity.

Beck revealed this during its media conference yesterday.

He said the four underrepresented provinces will be visited starting in two weeks’ time, the provinces are Makira, Temotu, Isabel and Renbel.

Beck added that for this calendar year they are looking at sending 2000 to 2500 workers under the LMU scheme.

“Nearly 4, 000 applied online portal, bulk of those submission were received on email, 10,964 to be exact.

“Outreached to four underrepresented provinces will soon commence for Makira, Isabel, Temotu and Renbel, funds were already available for the program.

“MFAET is now finalizing arrangements in the next two weeks our teams should be in both Makira and Isabel, Temotu visitation will begins in the first week of April.

“For the provinces access to network is not that good compared in Honiara so we will accept manual submissions of hard copies.

“In light of the capacity to deal with the massive role of processing the 15,000 applicants we acknowledged the support from Australia and the firm Pasifika HR.

“We can only do 800 applicants a month and will be spilled over going into 2024 based on rough estimation it will take up to 19 months

“Current work includes building profiles for workers on the WRP at the same time mobilizing workers out of the country.

“2,478 workers still on work ready pool from the previous recruitment drive

“MFAET is working on trimming the list by delisting applicants for non-responses to phone calls being made to contact them over a period of time.” Beck said.

Meanwhile, Beck said that for the past 24 to 36 months 5332 were mobilized to Australia and some have already completed their contract.

He said presently 4,705 workers are in Australia and the total number of workers in New Zealand is around 600

He said they are hope to surpass 1,000 workers for New Zealand this year.