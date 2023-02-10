Tourism going well: PM

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Solomon Islands tourism is recovering much better than expected.

The industry employs thousands across the country, and was brought to its knees during the covid-19 border restrictions across the globe, and more so, during covid-19 transmission last year within the country.

But, kicking off 2023, tourism in Solomon Islands is announced as making a huge comeback, even for the Pacific region.

Yesterday the major event, Tourism In Focus, was successfully staged by Tourism Solomons, bringing together the industry’s authorities, operators and stakeholders.

Testimonies shared by speakers in the event reflected an industry recovered and ready for growth in the new year – 2023.

In his speech, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the local tourism industry is performing quite well with an average growth rate of seven percent.

Using pre-covid statistics, Mr Sogavare pointed out the peak which the industry is aiming to retake.

In 2019, visitor arrivals reached more than thirty thousand, Sogavare said.

“The industry has contributed an estimated $500 million in the local economy.

“Provide 3.1 percent of total employment in the country.

“This is how significant this very important sector is.

“And so much untapped potential and so the theme repositioning the brand therefore means we ought to unlock this potential,” Sogavare said.

More than a hundred attended the Tourism In Focus which is said to be the most significant gathering where tourism stakeholders met, discuss, dialogue and share ideas to drive the industry forward.