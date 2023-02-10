Tenelle to visit schools today before show

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR

A lot of kids and fans will today have one of their dreams come true – meeting a mega star in person.

Tenelle will be visiting schools today before her show tonight.

American Samoan singer-songwriter from Carson, California, USA, Tenelle Christine Luafalemana also known by her stage name Tenelle is currently on tour in Honiara for a one night Love and Reggae live show tonight at Coral Sea Resort and Casino.

The Samoan, Tokelau and Africa-American and Portuguese original will be touring the Solomon Islands as her final tour until July. She will end her tour at the Western Province, Double A club-Noro tomorrow night (Feb 11).

Speaking to the media yesterday she confirmed kicking off her tour in Honiara by visiting schools before the show tonight, adding her expectations for the show tonight.

“In every Island every tour I took, I always make an appointment to visit schools and talk to the kids.

“Yes we supposed to visit couple of schools tomorrow before the show. Visiting schools is also one of my passions because I love children. It’s just the kids. I’m a huge fan of the children because they don’t know who I am even their parents. It’s not about allowing them to know who I am but I just want to be with the children and share the same space with them and just spend the time with the kids with prayers and to hear their stories and their upbringing and stuff like that,” she said.

She requests public to come and enjoy the show and be responsible, saying 10 songs will be delivered tonight.

“I’m looking forward for the people to see how they receive me. One thing about me on stage is I’m the same person both on and off stage. So I just pray that they receive me, see me as themselves, as a family. It’s really exciting and I won’t go into things with expectations and I’m ready to have a good time

“My advice for people that will be coming over to the show is, I would just say let’s all drink responsibly, let’s have some fun and its nothing but good vibes and a good time and that is what we are here for. I want to make people feel happy if I can help them escape something in their lives because all of us are going through things that nobody knows about

“I know that music is something that allows people to escape. So come to the show and just escape with me.

“I just like the people to look at me on the stage and say Yeah that’s my sis so that they can relate to me and I think this is one of my very important things in how I pursue. One thing I always say in any band is just play like yourself,” she added.