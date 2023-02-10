India ready to provide assistance: Sundaramuthi

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

INDIA’S Ambassador designate to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands Inbasekar Sundaramuthi says India is ready to provide assistance to Solomon Islands.

Mr Sundaramuthi confirmed this in his recent visit earlier this week.

“India is ready to provide assistance in capacity building, technical expertise and projects to mitigate the impact of climate change, natural disasters renewable energy.

“We are ready to do that under grants and aid that is why I came to request foreign Minister and line Ministers education and health,” he said.

Sundaramuthi stressed in the education sector India is willing to build classrooms and help out in the revising of school curriculums.

He said there is also scholarships for India called the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (known as ITEC in short) is a capacity building program. Sundaramuthi said India has been offering assistance to Solomon Islands in capacity building by allocating four training slots per year in diverse fields under the ITEC programme