Tourism documents expired, need review

BY NED GAGAHE

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) Bunyan Sivoro has said two of the ministry’s important documents have expired and need to be reviewed.

The documents are Solomon National Tourism Policy 2015 – 2019 and Solomon Islands National Tourism Development Strategy 2015 – 2019.

Sivoro revealed this at last week’s (Thursday) annual tourism in focus gathering held at the Heritage Park Hotel.

However, Sivoro said they have already secured funding to undertake the much needed review and hopefully will soon carry out the review.

He said due to the covid-19 pandemic MCT were not able to review the two documents.

“Moving forward this is a very important plan for us in terms of sector planning and coordination.

“We have this two very important document that have expired in 2019.

“We were not able to work on their review because of the covid-19 so this is our major priority.

“We have already secured the funding to help us review and hopefully come up with a new strategic plan that will capture the new changes in demand and also consumer behaviors.” Sivoro said.