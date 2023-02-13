Tozaka not happy with teachers

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA



MEMBER of Provincial Assembly (MPA) for Ward 10 in Western Province has expressed his disappoint towards school teachers who failed to turn up to their schools.

Freedom Tozaka said most schools are still without teachers but students are already in schools.

“As the MPA for ward 10, north Vella, I wish to echo our parents concern regarding teachers not at their schools since academic year begins 23rd January 2023.

“Most of our schools in ward 10 under United church Education Authority.

“I am calling on MEHRD and United church Education Authority to sort teachers not at their schools,” he said.

Tozaka said teachers’ absenteeism is like a chronic disease yet millions of dollars from tax payers continues to pouring into teachers’ salaries and other benefits.

He adds that teacher’s absenteeism is a slap on the face of parents who continues to search high and low trying to get income to send their children go to school.