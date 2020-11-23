Top clash stalemate

Advertise with Islandsun

TSL RESUMES 9 JAN 2021

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

THE top of the table TSL League clash between Henderson Eels and Central Coast ended in a 1 all stalemate at the Lawson Tama stadium yesterday.

With eight more league rounds to go in the competition, TSL matches for this year has completed and will resume on 9th January 2021.

Two first half goals each was enough for the two top contenders to settle for points in a hard-fought encounter.

Eels had their noses in front through Raphael Le’ai from a well collected offload pass in an equal contention situation for Tuti Zama to get the touch of the ball to Le’ai.

Central Coast FC didn’t have to wait long to respond from an indirect kick into the Eels penalty box that went pass almost five defenders for a waiting Javin Wai at the end to convert neatly and level the score.

C/Coast FC winger Philip Ropa had a clear opportunity to get the lead but his judgement to execute was well challenged by incoming Eels custodian Anthony Talo for the lad’s effort to went wide out of goal and on running Charles Mani at the other end.

“Today (Yesterday) the boys played accordingly to what we planned during our training, just so unfortunate we missed clear chances but that’s football when you take your chances and you missed it can back fires, “Central Coast head coach, Jacob Moli said in the post – match interview.

The second half was equally dominated in possession by sides, Zama, Le’ai and Joses Nawo strides was well dealt with by Coast FC’s experience custodian Philip Mango manning the posts.

But for a young dominated side like Central Coast FC up against the league leaders and two times OFC Championship country reps is a satisfied result for Moli.

“To stand up against current leaders with the wealth of experiences, my boys really showed character. In saying that Eels really gave a good game, it was a fair game for both teams,” Moli said.

C/Coast FC draw is welcoming news for reigning Champions, Solomon Warriors as both teams are locked on 25 points on the 2nd spot on the table.

“Currently we sit second with the defending champions, but they have the upper hand with goals for so we just need to take one game at the time comes the remaining league rounds and see how we can go,” Moli adds.

Likewise, Eels head coach Eddie Marahare a draw is satisfying seeing them still 9 points clear top of the table.

“For myself I’m satisfied with draw. Central is a young team and they are also a top contender in the league,” Marahare said.

“At least we finish off the last game for this year still positive. Despite our current lead I know other teams and the defending Champions will come back strong next year, and the thing is we already played most top teams this year and we have to comeback focus with each of our remaining games and we need maximum points.

Round 2 of the TSL will now take a break until its resumption on January 9th 2021.

