Test results of 11 positives on Thursday

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE next tests for the 11 positive covid-19 patients will be taken tomorrow and test results will be made available on Thursday this week.

This was confirmed by Dr Jimmie Rodgers, Secretary to Prime Ministry.

“Currently we have 16 positive cases recorded in the country five recovering and 11 actives.

“The next test of 11 positive is on Tuesday hopefully the number will decrease after these tests.

“Hopefully there will be no negatives on Tuesday which we will know on Thursday 48 hours later,” said Rodgers.

Acting Incident Controller Dr Gregory Jilini adds, in terms of the seven locals kept in quarantine at the Nila isolation ward, they have served their mandatory quarantined period which lapsed on Thursday last week and they have done their three tests and all detected negative.

“We have issued them their certificates and they have been released,” said Jilini.

He said for testing kits there is still adequate suppliers.

“We still have adequate suppliers of testing kits that will last up until next year and we are also placing new orders with WHO so they can provide more testing kits so we do not run out of them,” said Jilini.

He adds, at the moment 176 persons still at the quarantine stations later this week six or a bit more will be released if they meet the criteria of mandatory quarantined protocols and testing protocols.

