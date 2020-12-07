Tomoko, Kakamora confirms semi clash

Advertise with Islandsun

Group A final matches today

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

WESTERN Tomoko secured their 2020 Solomon Cup semifinal berth after collecting a late winner against neighbouring rivals Lauru Kukuvojo 1-0 yesterday in Group A – confirming a crucial clash with Group B leaders Makira Ulawa Kakamora for Wednesday 9.

Group B final fixtures today will see a deciding match for Group B underdogs Renbel Ibis if they can tally more than seven goals up against Honiara at 1 PM to go level with current runners up Isabel Frigates and win on goal difference – an unusual feat for the Batram Suri led men.

Frigates are on a better position having had ten goals for and 7 points on the standings, Ibis with three goals for currently sits third with 4 points while defending Champions Malaita Eagles waiting.

Ibis head coach Suri in a recent post-match interview said chances for them to qualify is slim and won’t be easy.

“Chances in our last match will not be easy especially the players are new and referred to as a rugby player mentally but I believe we can fight to enter if it’s possible,” Suri says.

“Against Honiara won’t be easy but I will try my best out of best to help the team to perform and match our opponent.

Arnold Neboth late match-winner for Tomoko in the 7th minute of added time in a western affair encounter against Kukuvojo to qualify, following a goalless 90 minutes.

Despite being top of Group B and still a match at hand, Kakamora Head Coach George Fafale says they will continue to respect their opponents, especially Central Shields when they meet Monday next week.

“We will continue to respect all our opponents despite our results. We will focus more on the recovery process because only a day is left before the semifinals,” he said.

“This is important because some of my key players have picked up minor injuries. Some I had to give them rest today while some I had to take the risk in fielding them on today because I was expecting a tough game today.

“Not only that but I had to keep my team balance for today’s match,” Coach Fafale said.

Matchday 9 yesterday also sees Guadalcanal Hornets thrashing Temotu Arrows 7-1, however, were unfortunate to make it to the knock out stages with 7 points behind Tomoko.

Today’s fixtures;

Honiara Warriors vs Renbel Ibis – 1PM

Central Shields vs Makira Ulawa Kakamora – 4PM

