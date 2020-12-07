Royals football queens

Advertise with Islandsun

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

RSIPF Royals women football team was crowned the 2020 Solrais Women Premier League Championship winners edging top rivals Koloale FC 3-1 yesterday at the DC Park.

Royals made a double feat as league and championship winners undefeated in the inaugural competition opening a new page for women’s football nationally.

The women in blue had the upper hand leading before heading for the breather. Koloale with the likes of national players, Crystal Bakolo, Illen Pige and Agnes Pegi got a goal back after the eventual winners added two goals coming in the second half.

For Royals excited head coach, Stanley Waita the results and achievement are overwhelming.

“I’m very excited, winning double is more than happy that words cannot express. We’ve been working throughout the league and we ended on a high note because we expect what will happen it proves how we trained and how committed these players are,” Waita told SunSPORTS after the final.

Under RSIPF the team has been exceptionally trained in proper facilities which prove the worth of the team’s achievement.

“We have very good training facilities which show out boosting the morale that gave us these results,” says Waita.

“Our finalist opponents (Koloale) are a top team in the country in football, consist of more women national players and then coming into the game knowing that they are well-experienced side we know exactly what we will be up against. But it’s how we train and prepared and I want to take them for the tough challenge.

The former national midfielder also adds that as Champions they will defend their title comes 2021 league proper.

SWPL Coordinator Josephine Wale confirmed to SunSPORTS that the presentations for the league and championships will be on December 14.

“Thank you to all the teams and players for their commitment and making the league a success and championship success.

“We look forward to continuing the league in the New Year and hope to see more teams taking part in 2021,” she said.

