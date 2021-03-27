TIGHT CONTEST

Advertise with Islandsun

Man Up 15s Challenge continues today

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

Following heated three rounds of competition, the Solrais & Fletcher Kwaimani Man Up 15s rugby Challenge heads into round 4 with three entertaining fixtures starting 12 PM today at the Town Ground rugby stadium.

Favourites Islanders rugby club move top of the table from last weekend’s hard-fought 19-12 win over MOI Warriors and wont risk dropping points today against a development SOSA side – as the pressure is still mounting should they finish top of the tally.

“It’s not going to be easy but with the team’s progress is a positive outcome,” Islanders head coach Paulo Tikotikoca told SunSPORTS recently.

SOSA who are yet to register a point so far is using the competition to create a pathway for the exposure of its young talents through the gentleman’s game.

“The Man Up Challenge is so crucial as it holds the future of the game, it’s the base of rugby, and laying its foundation is critical as setting the right tone and direction for the future of rugby,” SOSA technical coach Rodney Kauramo said via Raw Sports.

Hosts Henderson Hammerheads is trailing a point behind the leaders as of round 3 and will take on Diesel today. With the Sharks current standing, they are undoubtedly anticipating a rematch with Islanders for the deciding top finish.

The maroons after last weekend’s close margin loss to Malaita Crusaders will have to push for a comeback in today’s uphill battle against the Sharks.

For newcomers the Crusaders sitting third on the tally have to maintain their momentum seeing them take on MOI Warriors today who are picking up impressively throughout the competition.

The Man Up challenge heads into for its final round next weekend before the deciding playoffs according to team standings after round 5.

Fixtures (Saturday 27th)

SOSA vs Islanders – 12PM

MOI Warriors vs Malaita Crusaders – 2PM

HHH vs Diesel – 4PM