TEAM SOLOMON TO BENEFIT FROM OSEP

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

Team Solomon will receive a major boost when it comes to preparations for the Pacific Games 2023 under the National Olympic Committee of Solomon Islands (NOCSI).

This was following the signed memorandum of understanding between the Oceania Olympic Committees and the Pacific Community (SPC) this week on Oceania Sport Education Programme (OSEP) that will benefit sports regionally.

NOCSI President Martin Rara in a statement to SunSPORTS expressed that the programme will aid the newly establish Solomon Islands National Institution of Sports (SINIS) capacity to properly prepare athletes.

“This is timely news for NOCSI, especially when it comes at a time when our preparation for 2023 Games has started and ongoing. A great and welcoming news when NOCSI has expressed interest for OSEP to be part of our SINIS programme for 2023.So welcoming news for NOCSI and for Team Solomon Islands,” Rara stated.

The MOU partnership through the programme will strengthen career pathways, technical expertise and administration skills across the region in sports and will be recognized its courses across the Pacific Qualifications Framework (PQF), according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC).

OSEP is a regional sports education programme designed to build the capacity of Pacific based coaches, administrators and trainers utilizing a regional approach of collaboration,

It is currently delivered across 15 Pacific island countries and is only community – based education programme of its kind.

ONOC President Dr Robin Mitchell told FBC that the agreement is special because it is critical to the Pacific islands in two ways.

He says, firstly in positioning sport as a key enabler of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Pacific island countries, a fact already recognized by the United Nations and linked to the Olympic Movement and secondly as a core part of global recovery plans from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

SPC’s Director-General Dr Stuart Minchin says the initiative on accreditation of short courses fills an important gap in the enhancement of the quality of education and training.

The MOU runs from 2021 to 2024 and is geared to increase the capacity of Pacific sport coaches, administrators, and managers toward the growth of a Pacific sport industry that develops world class sportspeople that jointly contribute to Pacific economies – FBC reports.