Three vessels detained

BY BEN BILUA

In Gizo

THREE International Vessels have been detained in Western Province as part of COVID-19 protocols before leaving the country.

The three vessels are currently berthing between Vella Islands and Gizo while the crews undergoes COVID-19 testing and self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

According to reports, the vessels have been loading logs in the Western Province since last month and are heading overseas.

Reports further stated that Western Provincial authorities especially police and medical officers are monitoring the vessels.

Authorities warns the general public not to make any contact with the crews of the ships.

This paper has made attempts this week to get proper information from the medical authorities but attempts proved unsuccessful.

Attempt will continue to get information from responsible authorities.