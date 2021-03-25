Home Breaking News Western province to strengthen revenue collection

Western province to strengthen revenue collection

By
Admin
-
0
110
Premier of Western Province Hon Gina and Finance Minister Hon Mesepitu during the meeting

BY BEN BILUA
In Gizo

THE Western Provincial Government is looking at strengthening its revenue collection base as measures in response to government budget cut.

The province will also reduce some of its activities and programmes due to shortfall in budgetary issues from the national government.

Premier of Western Province Hon David Gina says a tougher approach will be introduced beginning next financial year – end of this month for the province to get enough funds to support its programmes.

More in Island Sun tomorrow.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© The Islandsun Daily News, 2021 - Built with <3 by WANITECH