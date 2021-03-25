Western province to strengthen revenue collection

BY BEN BILUA

In Gizo

THE Western Provincial Government is looking at strengthening its revenue collection base as measures in response to government budget cut.

The province will also reduce some of its activities and programmes due to shortfall in budgetary issues from the national government.

Premier of Western Province Hon David Gina says a tougher approach will be introduced beginning next financial year – end of this month for the province to get enough funds to support its programmes.

