New SOLTUNA products out soon

BY BEN BILUA

In Gizo

THE one and only fishing processing company SOLTUNA will launch two new product anytime from now.

SOLTUNA sales person, Fred Wane made the announcement when meeting members of the Western Provincial Assembly during their lunch break today.

He says the products are of great quality with health benefits.

Wane said his team will be at the Gizo Market tomorrow to promote the products before they go out to the market.

He adds that SOLTUNA is expecting to launch another new product in the near future to add to this existing product which are circulated both in the local and international Market.

More details will be published later.