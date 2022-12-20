Telco tower for Pelau islands

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

By SAMMIE WAIKORI

A telecommunication tower for Pelau Islands in the Lord Howe atolls is on its way , according to MPA for ward 32 (Pelau) of the Malaita Outer Islands (MOI), Hon William Ionga.

The proposal is an ongoing plan of the national government to introduce significant security programs along the PNG/SI international border near Pelau Islands.

MPA William Ionga told SunAuki yesterday that the initial plan to build the telecommunication project at Pelau was supposed to be in October 2021.

He said the project is understood to be funded by the New Zealand government.

However, he said a new arrangement was made on the project then, which is its current status, and it will be funded by the Australian government.

Ionga said the people of Pelau already identified a site for the project and they are looking forward to its implementation in January 2023.

Ionga said the people of Pelau and Lord Howe see the development as a foretaste for other government developments and services to their remote islands.

He said the execution of the tower project will support national security programs as well as communication need of people of Pelau, as well as Luaniua.

Ionga said the people of Pelau are very supportive of the project and they’re ready to work hand-in glove with government and donor partners to implement the project.