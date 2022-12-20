Lobbying underway for Western’s 10th Assembly

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA



LOBBYING to form the new executive for Western Province is underway in Gizo.

Unconfirmed report allege there are two groups currently camping in two hotels and are luring members to join them.

It is too early to identify the leaders to these two camps but report says that it will be a tough battle for either group to get the number.

Speaking to Island Sun, Western Provincial Assembly officer Michael Aquillah said some of the elected leaders are in Gizo.

When asked about the lobbying process, he said lobbying can proceed soon after the election results are announced.

“From my understanding, elected leaders can lobby after the election process is completed – meaning lobbying can kick off after all the results are legally made public,” Aquillah explained.

He said leaders who travel early to Gizo to do their lobbying will meet their own expenses.

“WPA will take care of leaders’ expenses as of 22nd – meaning leaders who now reside on hotels in Gizo will meet their own accommodations and meals until 22nd,” Aquillah said.