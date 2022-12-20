Chinese couple’s case moved to next year

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE court has administratively adjourned the case of the Chinese couple alleged of stealing money from their employer in Auki to January 16, 2023.

The presiding magistrate is currently on leave and thus the cases listed before him yesterday were adjourned to next year.

Vivian Xi Tong and Carman Qiusheng Liu are facing charges of larceny by servant and Embezzlement.

The charges are related to an incident alleged to have occurred on December 24, 2021.

It was alleged that the owner went to China in June 2021 and was not able to return due to the Covid restriction, when the couple looked after the complainant’s shop at Auki.

Prosecution alleged that upon the owner’s return from China noticed that his shop was not doing well compared to before he left for China in June 2021.

After some investigation by himself, it was alleged that the owner found foreign currencies in the couple’s room and also discovered mobile phone transactions being made in the amount of $200,000 to China.

Prosecution said that foreign currencies discovered are, USD$4,160, AUD$6,100, NZD$1,490 and local currency of SBD$20,000.

A private lawyer Jim Seuika is representing the defendants.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears for the crown.