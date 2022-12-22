Tei’ifi calls for laws guiding development in West Kwaio

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

MEMBER of Parliament for West Kwaio, Claudius Tei’ifi is calling on the Government to legislate for all development identified for Bina Harbour in his constituency.

Speaking at the sine die motion in Parliament last Friday, Tei’ifi said he is aware that major developments also come with risks and consequences and these if not managed and mitigated ahead can defeat the good intentions of establishing such developments.

As such, he said Government must bring into this house a piece of Legislation that will govern all development aspects of major developments planned for Bina Harbour.

“This is important for purposes of government control and regulation over development activities on the ground.

“The standard and quality of infrastructure on the ground must be determined in this piece of legislation Mr Speaker Sir,” he said.

Tei’ifi said having legislation in place safeguards his people from the negative effects brought about by large-scale development activities on their livelihood and their immediate environment as well as legislating for maximum benefits derived from their resources.

“This in my view Sir, should be the next serious step for the government, and that should provide the framework for all planning and forecasting for Bina Harbor,” he added.

Ministry of Fisheries and Resources in collaboration with New Zealand Government and World Bank are behind the drive to establish Bina Harbour Tuna Processing Plant.

The New Zealand Government has also engaged a partner to operate a Project Office with a funding support of $12.5M New Zealand Dollars for a period of 5 years in Auki.