NRH relocation tops MHMS list for 2023

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Relocation of the national referral hospital (NRH) will be one of the Ministry of Health’s (MHMS) top priorities next year.

Health Minister Dr Culwick Togamana announced this in parliament this week, describing this plan as ‘long overdue’.

“My ministry, the Ministry of Health and Medical Service will treat that as top priority for next year,” Togamana said.

He said that his Ministry has been engaging with relevant ministries to finalise the portion of the land for the hospital and other important facilities including the medical store.

“Order of removing Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) is already budgeted for in the 2023 budget,” Togamana said.