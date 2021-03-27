“MAMARA CITY CONSTRUCTION TO PROVIDE LOCAL JOBS”: PS MESEPITU

Advertise with Islandsun

The construction phase of the Mamara New City on Guadalcanal will provide jobs for locals when the project rolls out soon.

Locals that will be engaged will also gain knowledge and experience from their specialized overseas supervises during the construction period.

“This project is unique in the sense that we are not only developing a new city but we will also empower locals to acquire new skills and work ethics,” said Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration (MCILI), Riley Mesepitu.

It is estimated that between 100 to 200 locals will be employed during the construction period and many of them will be absorbed into specialized duties.

The contractor- Metropolis Mamara Development Ltd had already received 6,000 tonnes worth of building materials, two weeks ago which were unloaded and stored at the Mamara wharf.

The construction plan also allocates two hectares of land to accommodate a permanent Police Station on site once completed. This component is currently in the negotiation stage between the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services and the Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration.

Water supply for the City will be sourced from the fresh Mamara spring, which will be processed through a purification system of Australian standards.

Further details of the City will be made available at the groundbreaking ceremony in April. The ceremony will take place after the ninth meeting of the Mamara- Tasivarongo- Mavo Council meeting.

The Mamara- Tasivarongo- Mavo Development Project is regulated under an Act of parliament called Mamara- Tasivarongo- Mavo Development Agreement Act 1995. The Act sets out the blueprint for the development of the Mamara- Tasivarongo- Mavo lands.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

—Government Communication Unit